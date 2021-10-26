Joseph Throssell

"For we are God's workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." Ephesians 2:10 You were made in God's perfect image! You had a gentle quiet spirit and your love for us was so special and sincere. We remember all the little things you did growing up and we cherish those memories. Each day we had with you was such a blessing and we hold those days close in our hearts. We will be forever thankful to God for creating you and blessing our lives with you. "Happy Birthday son, you are loved today, tomorrow and for eternity"!"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever". Psalm 107:1 Love Mother, Little Auntie, and Family