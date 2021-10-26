 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph Throssell

Joseph Throssell

In Memoriam

THROSSELL, Joseph Henry

10/26/1988 - 12/28/2010

"For we are God's workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." Ephesians 2:10 You were made in God's perfect image! You had a gentle quiet spirit and your love for us was so special and sincere. We remember all the little things you did growing up and we cherish those memories. Each day we had with you was such a blessing and we hold those days close in our hearts. We will be forever thankful to God for creating you and blessing our lives with you. "Happy Birthday son, you are loved today, tomorrow and for eternity"!"Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever". Psalm 107:1 Love Mother, Little Auntie, and Family

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping your jack-o’-lantern fresh through Halloween

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News