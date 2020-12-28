Joseph Throssell

THROSSELL, Joseph Henry
10/26/1988 - 12/28/2010
However, as it is written:"No eye has seen, no ear has heard,no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him"but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit.
1 Corinthians 2:9-10
Today it has been ten years when God took you home and now you are able to hear and see what God has prepared for you because of your love for him. How blessed you are to be home and safe in God's loving arms.
We miss you very much and love you. God promises us we will all be together again. We will stand firm on God's word and we too will one day see, hear and know what God has prepared for us because of our love for him!
Thank you, God for the love we shared with Joseph
and the time we had with him.
"Blessed are the pure in heart for they will see God".
Matthew 5:8
Love, Mother, Little Auntie and your family.