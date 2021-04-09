 Skip to main content
Joseph Zappia

  Updated

ZAPPIA, Joseph Arthur

9/17/1951 - 12/9/2014

Joseph is remembered for his kindness resourcefulness and measured judgment. Joseph was held in high regard simply stated Joseph was a reliable member of our family. His sons and daughters loved him. Joseph loved his mother and enjoyed attending church with her. Joseph never lost his passion for love. He spent his last year's happy. Joseph is missed and will live on through our memories. He is survived by many children. Any questions concerning Joseph Arthur Zappia "JR" can be addressed by Joseph F. Fisher 520-599-1757.

