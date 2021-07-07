Josephine Carrasco

91, born April 13, 1930, in Tucson, AZ, peacefully passed away June 30, 2021. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gilbert "Adan" Carrasco; beloved parents, Ignacio and Clara; brothers, Manuel, Ruperto, Ruben, Raul, Mauro and children, Gilbert Jr., Frank, Anthony and Angie. She is survived by her children, Georgina Garcia, Daniel (Maricela) Carrasco, Sylvia (Ben) Benitez and Socorro Garcia, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Our dearest mother/nana loved spending time with her family and was a true ranch girl at heart. "Baby" will be greatly missed and will always be remembered. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel) 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.