Josephine Chabert

CHABERT, Josephine Campana
aged 81, living in The Villages, FL contracted the Corona Virus and put up a good fight but finally lost the battle and passed away on January 22, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, E. Thomas Chabert; her daughter, Philomena Curran and son, J.C. Gordon Chabert.
While living in Tucson for 30 years, she was very active in the community by volunteering for WorldCare, Salvation Army, Muscular Dystrophy and Pima County Sheriff Department. Among her many honors, she was the first female SWAT team driver and recipient of the Tucson Citizenship Award and the title of Ms. Congeniality in the 2000 Ms. Senior AZ pageant.
A Memorial Service will be held at ROCKEFELLER FUNERAL HOME in Rensselaer, NY on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. followed by her burial in the East Greenbush Cemetery on Hayes Road. The family has asked that in lieu of sending flowers or donations, to make a donation to a non-kill animal shelter in her memory.