Josephine Foster

FOSTER, Josephine Betty "Jo"
of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jo was born in Plad, Missouri in 1927 to Walter and Pearl Rambo. She was the baby of seven children. After graduating from Tunas High School, Jo went to beauty college and eventually opened her own salon in Kansas City, MO. Jo was accepted into the seminary at the Unity Village headquarters in Kansas City where she became an ordained Unity minister in 1979. During her 93 years, there wasn't a person or animal in need that Jo didn't help. Along with holding Sunday services in Tucson, Jo was a chaplain for many years and comforted hundreds of hospitalized patients. Jo, her husband Robert of 62 years and daughter, Amber Jo, traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Middle East. In her mid-70s, Jo and her granddaughter Tiffany Jo, had a country western band called "The Saddle Pals." Amber was their agent. Over ten years, The Saddle Pals played hundreds of shows all over the US and recorded three albums. Jo was an incredible songwriter. She loved fishing, painting, writing and she loved life. She loved her family, spending time together around the dinner table and playing cards. Jo was one of the most positive, loving people and she radiated that warmth to everyone. She was a very sweet mother, a loving grandmother, a respected minister and a good friend to many. Jo is survived by her husband, Robert Foster; son, John A. Howerton; daughter, Amber Jo and her husband, Mark Allen. Plus, grandchildren, Adam, Jessica, Summer Jo, Tiffany Jo and Cody, along with many great-grandchildren. And, her beloved rescue toy poodle, Shi Shi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cody's Friends Charity to help feed pets in need www.codysfriends.org Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
