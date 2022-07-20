Josephine Koebert

Josephine Ann Koebert died July 15, 2022, at the age of 91. She lived a long, full life, but was ready to let go. Her death is not a tragedy, but the peaceful end to what we celebrated as her rock star life. A strong Cinquemani woman, she was a force for good in the world. She is survived by her sister, Sue Polacheck, and children Linda Koebert/Mike Vickery, Robb Koebert/Dona Hutson, and Cynthia Koebert. Her first husband, Robert Koebert, was her loving partner for over 30 years and lifelong kin. Her second husband, Robert Koeper, was her soul mate until his death in 2019. As a child in an immigrant community, Jo grew up surrounded by her Sicilian relatives. She often remarked that while she came to realize her family was poor, she felt rich with support and care. Her dreams were big and she succeeded by working tirelessly. Every arena of her life was a display of excellence. As a homemaker and mother, a college student and life-long learner, a teacher and principal, she was fiercely committed. Elm Creative Arts School and Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts in Milwaukee flourished under her leadership. While proud of her professional life, there was nothing she loved more than hosting family at the Eagle River cabin or Sonoran desert home she cherished. The counter was always filled with homemade bread, pie and cookies with a pot of sugo and meatballs on the stove. Family meant everything to Jo including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and those who thought of her as a second mom. Her joie di vivre, which she shared generously, was impossible to deny. There will be a celebration of her life in Milwaukee in the fall. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, her major charitable giving went to Planned Parenthood and the Tucson Museum of Art.