Josephine Romero

96, peacefully passed away at home on December 3, 2021. Josephine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ramon M. Romero; her three sisters, Ruby Arnett Del Castillo, Helen Arnett Molina, and Angelina Arnett Olivas and her two brothers, Ramon Mills and Manuel Mills. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Patricia (Richard) Romero Rojas, Richard (Dianne) Romero, Kenneth (Beverly) Romero and Debra (Eric) Romero Thomson; 11 grandchildren including two who she helped raise, Tammy (Jerry) Arnett, Howard and Randy Arnett Romero, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Josephine was born in Bisbee, Arizona on December 29, 1924 to Samuel Arnett and Carmen Ochoa Arnett. Josephine was married to Ramon for 77 years up until his passing in 2018. She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother all her life. To all her grandchildren she was our "Nanny". The loss of our matriarch is truly an end of an era. She will be missed throughout our lives. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. -9:00 p.m., Rosary promptly from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, South Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, followed by interment at Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Ben's Bells Project http://www.bensbells.org/romero. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.