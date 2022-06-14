Josie Fimbres

86, our beloved mother, nana, great-nana, sister and Tia earned her wings on the evening of Sunday June 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mom was a beautiful, caring, giving and funny woman. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. Her time during Covid was the hardest for her, not being able to hug and kiss her grandchildren and only being able to love them from afar. She would stand at the front door and blow kisses to them and was full of joy when she could be surrounded by them again. Mom loved quality time with her family. She loved playing Bingo, the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed meals shared with her loved ones. On your birthday you would always expect a call from her singing Happy Birthday to you, and if you did not answer she would make sure she left a message so you would know she called. Her acts of thoughtfulness and kindness were not limited to just family and was felt by many, including friends and the caregivers that helped her throughout the years. Thank you Dr. Bandlamuri and the staff at West Horizon Medical Center.