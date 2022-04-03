NEVERMAN, Joy Ann
Joy Neverman passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, AZ on February 9, 2022. Joy graduated from the U of A and was fan of all sports. She enjoyed life to the fullest: traveled, hiked, attended many U of A event's and made her famous tacos. She was a "JOY" to so many and now at peace with her maker.
She is survived by her sons Bob (Nicki) and Carl (Karen) Neverman, grandchildren, a great grandson & many friends she called family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 N. Campbell Ave in Tucson, April 9th at 2:00.
Memorial Donations may be made to one of the following:
U of A Volleyball https://give.uafoundation.org/volleyball U of A sports in general https://give.uafoundation.org/wildcat-scholarship or American Bear Association P. O. Box 77 Orr, MN 55771 Arrangements by Research For Life.