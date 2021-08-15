Joy Thompson

On August 7, 2021, Joy Carter Thompson passed away at home at the age of 89. Joy was born on October 3, 1931 in Orlando, Florida to Stephen and Fay (Woodward) Carter. A graduate of Florida State University, she gave of herself fully as a wife and mother. Joy was a follower of Jesus Christ and strived to love her Lord with all her heart, soul, and mind, and to love her neighbor as herself. Always present, humble, and thankful, she modeled a life of genuine love and service to all whom she encountered. Joy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Earl Thompson; sons, Drew Thompson (Monda) and Scott Thompson (Darci); and grandchildren Kelsey Weeks (Christopher), Kathryn Thompson, Gavin Thompson, Garrett Thompson, Mack Thompson, and Kit Thompson. A Celebration of Joy's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Sabino Road Baptist Church, 2710 North Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson. The family welcomes donations to Cru Ministries (https://www.cru.org/) as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.