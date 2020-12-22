Joyce Amato

AMATO, Joyce Verdoni
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Joyce Verdoni Amato, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Joyce was born September 4, 1934 in Erie, PA to Frances Smith and Dominic Verdoni.
She attended Harbor Creek High School and married Pasquale Amato in 1956. Later, the family moved to Tucson, AZ, where Joyce continued to live until recently, when she moved back to Erie.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband and her siblings, Mary Ann, Dolores and Billy. She is survived by her children, Bambi (Silvio), Marc (Lisa) and Tricia (Bobbi); her sister, Karen (Don); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Those wishing to honor Joyce can make a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements are being handled by the DUSCKAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Erie, PA.