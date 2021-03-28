Joyce Byers

age 94, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021 at TMC Hospice in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on October 2, 1926 in Boynton Beach, Florida and was raised in Winter Park, Florida. She received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Florida, Gainsville in 1978. Joyce's career in social work included serving persons with developmental disabilities and providing care to persons with mental illnesses in group homes.Joyce was a member of the American Association of University Women, a literary foundation for women interested in sharing their own poetry and other writings. Joyce lived in Tucson for over 30 years. She loved art and poetry and the mountains. Joyce wishes to express her deep admiration for the medical care in Tucson. Especially TMC Hospice.Joyce is survived by her sons, Hugh and Dirk as well as her niece, Leslie Cochran-Ivy and her daughters, Iris, Chloe and Zoe; her nephew, George Guerdrum and her sister, Ruth Guerdrum and her nieces, Kristin Guerdrum and LeAnn Spoulding. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL.