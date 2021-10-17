Joyce Daily

was born in Whitefield, NH February 6, 1932. She died peacefully surrounded by her family at home on October 10, 2021. She is predeceased by her husband, Bradford E. Daily, a native Tucsonan who died in Meredith, NH June 20, 1999. Joyce enlisted in the Marines in 1950 where she met and married her husband. She resided in Tucson from the early 1950's until she and her husband, upon retirement, moved to Meredith, NH in 1991. Joyce returned to Tucson in 2004. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a master's degree. She was an Adult Probation Officer for many years. She was appointed to the Foster Care Board and was a member of several Boards. Joyce was a porcelain artist, quilt maker and compiled genealogies. Joyce loved and cared for family dearly. Her selfless devotion, wisdom and love will always be with us. She is survived by her sons, Mark (daughter-in-law, Danita), Nathan, Matthew and his partner, Robert Daily, and sister, Sally Inman. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.