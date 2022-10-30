Joyce Eggericks

Joyce M. Eggericks was born 7/17/1927 in Chicago, IL She died peacefully on 7/8/2022 just before her 95th birthday. Joyce worked for her parents in their neighborhood grocery store where she first encountered Roy Eggericks, handsome Marine home on leave. They did not meet again until a neighborhood party was hosted by Roy's sister. They married in June 1947. Joyce and Roy settled in Detroit where they became parents to Lee and Lynn. The family moved to Kalamazoo, MI in 1953. Always appreciated for her beauty and because of a strong friendship with the Stryker family, Joyce felt privileged to model the first Stryker orthopedic bed. She was a well-known hostess and an active participant in her church and her community. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed bowling, bridge, and entertaining in the home. The family relocated to Orchard Lake, MI in 1964. She continued to be active in school, church, and community. She returned to the workforce with the Walled Lake School District where she combined her talents of hospitality and her love for all children. Though 1977 marked the loss of their son, Lee, in a tragic Air Force accident, it never hindered their optimism and joy for life. In 1983, Roy and Joyce retired to Tucson where they joined the Quail Valley Tennis Club. She continued to enjoy tennis until her late eighties. Joyce was actively involved at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church where she volunteered as the coordinator of memorial receptions for over 15 years. Roy died in 2001 after 54 devoted years together. "A LIFE WELL LIVED, A PERSON WELL LOVED." Joyce was mother and friend to her daughter Lynn (Greg Huebl), Patty (Chris Goodman), son Lee Eggericks, sister to June Rudolph, aunt to Ward (Karen), Glen, and Grant (Suzanne), grandmother to Abigail (Josh) and Louise. She was the great-grandmother to Landen and Hayden. Donations can be made to Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary (www.cherishedtails.com) or The Salvation Army. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7659 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson at 10:30 AM, November 23, 2022.