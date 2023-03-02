Joyce Anne Espinosa (McDaniel) passed away on the evening of Tuesday February 21st, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband Louie Espinosa and is survived by her two sons Jayson, who lived with her, and Justin (Keira) as well as her only grandson J.J. who she was very proud of. She is also survived by her father, Owen McDaniel, sister Susan Garcia (Oscar), and brother, Mike McDaniel (Diane). Joyce Anne was a Tucson native born March 19th, 1960. She owned and operated Heatherwood Adult Care Home for 20 years. Joyce Anne enjoyed visiting with family and friends and loved art and painting. She was loving and caring and will be remembered by all who knew her. Services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday March 6th, 2023 at East Lawn Palms and Cemetery.