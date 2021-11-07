JOY, Joyce
Born Llano, Texas 1930. Died Tucson, October 29, 2021.
Raised in the Texas Hill Country, Joyce moved to Arizona at age 12, living in the Safford area. She moved to Globe-Miami in 1951 and lived there until 1960. Met and married Jim Joy in 1961. Due to Jim's employment in the road construction industry, they lived all over the state of Arizona as Jim worked building bridges and other concrete structures on Interstates 10, 40 and 19. She made a wonderful home for her family, wherever they lived. From Fredonia to Prescott to Kingman, Flagstaff, Salome, Gila Bend, Buckeye, Tucson, Yuma and Gila Bend. In 1980, Joyce and Jim moved to northern New Mexico, built a home in the mountains northwest of Santa Fe and lived there for five years. In 1985, they moved back to Arizona, once again following the itinerant life of construction. Retiring in 1989, they built a home in Cordes Junction, but Jim died in February 1990. Joyce lived in Cordes Junction until 1994, when she moved to Tucson to live together with her daughter, Pat.
During the ensuing years, Joyce and Pat travelled extensively across the United States, great fans of our beautiful National Parks, and discovering an interest in presidential libraries. Over the years they visited the libraries of every President from John F. Kennedy to Bill Clinton. Few mothers and daughters enjoyed the deeply loving relationship that Joyce and Pat had, which was always evident, and only grew stronger through the years. Never one to say a bad word about anyone, always greeting life's joys and sorrows with an attitude of "doing what it takes," Joyce led and taught by example. As her daughter, I will miss our daily laughter and just being together. A mother to be proud of, I will miss her always, but go on as she wanted me to.
Survived by daughter, Pat Joy. Preceded in death by husband, Jim Joy; mother, Myrtle Callaway Wimberley, and sister/cousins, Lucille Hill, Cecelia Stewart, Josephine Maples and Jerry Crane. No services are planned, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.