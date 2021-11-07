Raised in the Texas Hill Country, Joyce moved to Arizona at age 12, living in the Safford area. She moved to Globe-Miami in 1951 and lived there until 1960. Met and married Jim Joy in 1961. Due to Jim's employment in the road construction industry, they lived all over the state of Arizona as Jim worked building bridges and other concrete structures on Interstates 10, 40 and 19. She made a wonderful home for her family, wherever they lived. From Fredonia to Prescott to Kingman, Flagstaff, Salome, Gila Bend, Buckeye, Tucson, Yuma and Gila Bend. In 1980, Joyce and Jim moved to northern New Mexico, built a home in the mountains northwest of Santa Fe and lived there for five years. In 1985, they moved back to Arizona, once again following the itinerant life of construction. Retiring in 1989, they built a home in Cordes Junction, but Jim died in February 1990. Joyce lived in Cordes Junction until 1994, when she moved to Tucson to live together with her daughter, Pat.