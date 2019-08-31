MEANS, Joyce Elizabeth
Thompson
passed away in Tucson, AZ on August 10, 2019, 12 days after her 89th birthday. We're so sorry to post this notice after the service which was held at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN in Tucson, Sunday, August 25th. Her greatest joys were her four children and the Lord, but Texas always held the biggest part of her heart. What kept her alive were memories of the exciting times she had researching her book, Pancho Villa Days at Pilares and staying in touch with all the wonderful people who told her their stories and those of their ancestors. We loved our Mom and will miss her.