Joyce Smith, 91, met Jesus face to face on August 12, 2022. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ed and Ethel Klingener. She is proceeded in heaven by her husband, Warren, and her two sisters Edna Deal and Jean Trembly. Joyce leaves behind her children Terri Smith, Linda (Russ) Lee, Steven (Shari) Smith; grandchildren Becky (Doug) Raymond, Russell (Tanya) Lee, Joshua Smith, Renee (Vincent) Constantine; great-grandchildren Ash, Abi, Aleah, Rory, and Stefon. A memorial service will be at El Camino Church, 7777 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, on September 10 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donate to GVR - God's Vast Resources, Box 17508, Tucson 85731 or at www.gvrconnect.org/donate. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.