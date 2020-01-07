Juan Castillo

CASTILLO, Juan R.
88, passed away on January 2, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Juan J. Castillo; daughters, Francisca Degen (Charles), Irene Castillo, Teresa Castillo, Maria Buster (Edward) and Elsa Tadeo (Philip); brothers, Jose Hernandez and Isidro Hernandez; sister, Amelia Silva; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa Castillo
and brother, Antonio Hernandez.
Services will begin with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2019. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery.
--
Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.