Juan Castillo

Juan Castillo

  • Updated

CASTILLO, Juan R.

88, passed away on January 2, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Juan J. Castillo; daughters, Francisca Degen (Charles), Irene Castillo, Teresa Castillo, Maria Buster (Edward) and Elsa Tadeo (Philip); brothers, Jose Hernandez and Isidro Hernandez; sister, Amelia Silva; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Luisa Castillo

and brother, Antonio Hernandez.

Services will begin with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2019. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery.

--

Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News