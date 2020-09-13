 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juan Fernandez

Juan Fernandez

  • Updated

FERNANDEZ, Juan Moreno

January 4, 1927 passed September 3, 2020.

Passed peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93.

--

Juan served our country in the USAF for over 20 years.

Upon retirement he lived life to the fullest, was an entrepreneur opening stores in Spain, loved golf, enjoyed being in movies.

His greatest joy was in his children and grandchildren.

--

Juan is survived by his six daughters, Paulette, Kathy, Brenda, Pat, Sandra and Sofia; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

--

Arrangements by the UofA WILLED BODY PROGRAM.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News