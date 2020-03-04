Juan Rivera

RIVERA, Juan (Chacho) D.
Juan (Chacho) D. Rivera, 92, passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 with his loving wife, Esther Duran by his side, and many family members. Chacho was born on March 8, 1928 in Amado. He was a PROUD World War II Navy Veteran, 1944-1946, assigned to the USS Ozark/USS Bushnell on four of the Pacific Islands. He is survived by his daughter, Georgia Serrano (Manuel); son, John Rivera, Jr.; Step-sons, Isaac Duran (Maria), Peter Duran (Kathy), Marcos Duran, Michael Duran (Claudia), Adrian Duran (Michelle); sister, Rosie Peters; brother, Armando Rivera, and a very devoted sister-in-law, Angie Castillo. A loving grandfather to 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by step-son, Manuel (Gordo) T. Duran; sisters, Socorro Armenta, Nellie Rivera; brother, Ernesto Ortiz. Visitation will be held Friday, March 06, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (South Chapel), with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Saturday, March 07, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral. Interment to follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.