Juanita Gutierrez

GUTIERREZ, Juanita Morales Trejo

Juanita, age 80, passed away on May 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jose Luis Gutierrez; her children, Andy "Chino" Morales (Julie), Mary Ann Garcia (Tony), Concepcion Gutierrez (Kim), Louie Gutierrez, Gabriel Gutierrez and Christina Moody "Pinky" (John); grandchildren, Antoinette Elbert (Frankie) (Fiancé), Antonio Garcia (Cherry), Angelica Morales, Alfonso "Fofo" Gutierrez, Darius Gutierrez, Jack Moody and Josie Moody; great-grandchildren, Emma Elbert , Raiden Garcia, Liam Larribas and Thorin Garcia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Juan Morales, Maria Louisa Rivera Morales; brother, Theodore and daughter, Shirley Elbert (Mike).

Juanita was born on October 24, 1941 in Tucson, AZ. She worked as a Cafeteria Assistant for Manzo Elementary School. Her interests and hobbies included dancing, camping, fishing, cooking and the casino. Juanita was a parishioner at Santa Cruz Catholic Church. She was a wife, mother, nana and nanita.

A Visitation for Juanita will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 South Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706. A Funeral Service will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713. A Committal Service will occur Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 5401 South Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

