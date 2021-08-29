Juanita Hernandez

was born on February 4, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois and left us on August 20, 2021 at the age of 65 years young. She was preceded in death by her father, John Dewey Squires; mother, Helen Squires and brother, Patrick Squires. She is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Amanda (Joseph); son, Paul Jr.; grandchildren, Gabriel, Vanessa and Sabrina; her sisters, Deane (Gabriel), Maureen (Dave), Rita and her brother, Michael (Julie). As well as many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She would give her soul for just about anyone that came to know her. She was devoted to her work as an owner and caregiver of her adult care homes. She cared so much for all of her residents. Each resident, past and present, held a special place in her heart. Her services will be as follows: Viewing and Rosary at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 we will have Mass at Sacred Heart Church at 11:00 a.m. followed by laying her for her final rest at Holy Hope Cemetery. Please visit https://gofund.me/80a4fe1b to help Juanita's family.