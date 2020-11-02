Juanita Johnson

In Loving Memory of
JOHNSON, Juanita C.
a resident of Oro Valley, AZ.
Gone to Heaven in May 2020.
--
Lived a very long life as a daughter, sister, wife,
mother and grandmother.
--
Church Organist for over 50 years.
Horse Show Mom and Secretary.
Married to her husband for over 60 years and lovingly shared her life with cats, dogs, guinea pigs and horses.
--
Greatly missed by all who knew her and those furry companions.
