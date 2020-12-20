 Skip to main content
Juanita Pensinger

Juanita Pensinger

PENSINGER, Juanita Rose

10/17/1927 to 12/11/2020

Age 93, Juanita Rose Pensinger was born October 17, 1927 in Shelby County, Illinois and on December 11th was reunited in the Lord's Presence with Max, her beloved husband of 70 years. She was an avid golfer and member of Christ Community Church. A resident of Tucson since 1964, she will be remembered as a devoted homemaker, caregiver to her special-needs son, beloved mother, aunt, and grandmother. Juanita is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and Kim; Kim's wife, Josie; grandson, Michael and his wife, Melissa; grandson, Neil and granddaughter, Zoe and her husband, Jonathan. No funeral by request. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.

