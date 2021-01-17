Judith Fischer

Fischer, Judith "Judy" Richerson
90, Casa Grande-born, died January 4, 2021 in a local memory care home after contracting Covid-19. Judy moved with her family to Tucson at the age of 10. A graduate of THS, she received her teaching degree from the U of A in 1952. While seeking a master's at McCormick Seminary in Chicago she met and married Calvin Fischer. They spent many years in Wisconsin devoted to the United Church of Christ, Cal in the pulpit and Judy in the choir. Judy taught at a Community College, helping adults learning English achieve their GEDs. Social justice and women's rights were some of Judy's passions, holding offices in the League of Women Voters for many years. She and Cal retired to Santa Fe where they loved the natural beauty and native culture but finally settled back in Tucson. Judy was an excellent cook, weaver, gardener, mystery novel fan, cat-lover and life-long Democrat. She cherished her many life-long friends from school, church, work and organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Eva Richerson, husband Cal; sister, Connie (John) Fisher and brother, Hal (Suzanne) Richerson. She is survived by four daughters, Paula, Linda, Elizabeth (Jon) and Marcia; three granddaughters, Faith (James), Eva and Frances; one great-granddaughter, Ivy and feline companion Smokey. Memorials can be sent to the Community Food Bank. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.