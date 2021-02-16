Judith Fleischner

died February 11, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Judy was born January 14, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to parents, Solomon and Mollie Steinfeld. She and her younger brother, Joel, grew up in Malverne, New York. In 1958 she married Gerald Michael Fleischner, M.D. The following year she received a Bachelors of Arts degree in education from Queens College, New York. She and Gerry eventually settled in Chappaqua, New York with their children, Cecelia "Cindy" and son, Jeffrey. Judy earned a Masters degree in education specializing in the visually impaired from Hunter College in 1975. In 1975 she also was awarded The Merle E. Frampton Special Education Award. Judy was devoted to education, starting her career teaching in elementary schools, and later focusing on teaching the blind and visually impaired children for the Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) throughout Putnam-Northern Westchester counties. In 2001 she was awarded the Teacher of the Year by BOCES. She also taught graduate education at Hunter College and Columbia University, specializing in the visually impaired. Judy extended her passion for learning to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, showing by example as she was never an arms-length from a stack of books and a NYT crossword puzzle. She will be remembered for her hand-written letters and cards and for celebrating every milestone with love. To all that knew her, she was a dedicated mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Gerald Fleischner, M.D.; brother, Joel Steinfeld, DMD (Alice) Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Cecelia A. Fleischner and granddaughter, Mollie Cantor Denver, Colorado and son, Jeffrey C. Fleischner (Jamie) and grandsons, Joshua and Jack Fleischner Englewood, Colorado; nephew, Jacob Steinfeld (Mercedes) and niece, Amy Small (Benjamin). The family acknowledges the extraordinary care Judy received from her physicians and Tucson hospice Casa de la Luz. Donations to be made at University of Arizona Cancer Center https://cancercenter.arizona.edu/about/giving. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.