Judith Hanna-Massey

HANNA-MASSEY, Judith Dianne

passed away on January 7, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona from complications of Covid-19. She was seventy five.

Dianne was born on July 14, 1945 in Long Beach CA to Mark and Ruth Andrews. She spent her youth between Pensacola, Florida and Long Beach, California. She was a loving mother and wife, an artist, poet, and talented singer and songwriter.

At the time of her death, Dianne was survived by her husband Ira James Massey, who passed on February 27, 2021. Dianne is survived by her sister, Dayna Kaye Heit; her brother, Robert Craig Andrews; her children, Michael Pressman, Richard Terry Hanna, Jr. and Kelly Hanna Devanney; her stepchildren, Cindy Weeks, Cristi Basham, Tom Massey, Jaime Booth and Daniel Massey. She is also survived by her nephew, Stephen Kaye; niece, Allie Kaye Dakers and 11 grandchildren. Dianne is preceded in death by her father, Mark Elmer Andrews; her mother, Imma Ruth Andrews; her stepmother, Nita Andrews; her stepfather, Jim Noeson and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

