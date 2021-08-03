Judith Hunt

HUNT, Judith (Brainard)

Judith passed away in the presence of her family the morning of July 18, 2021. She was born January 6, 1940 to Hollis and June Brainard. Judith was a graduate of Mills College where she earned a B.A. degree in Art History.

--

She was a talented, successful jeweler and artist, who was passionate about creating the perfect piece of jewelry. She loved life and people, was a loyal friend and always spoke a kind word about everyone she met. She will be remembered for her beautiful, warm smile and her gracious generous soul.

--

Judith is survived by her husband, David; her children, Michael and Katherine; son-in-law, Myles; sister, Susan; brother-in-law, Joseph and nephew, Christian.

--

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Home. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.