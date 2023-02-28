Judith P. (Waite) Kenney, 84, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home in Tucson, attended by her youngest son. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 10, 1938, she spent her early years in Quincy, Weymouth, and graduated from high school on Cape Cod where her family had eventually settled in the early 1950's. Judy was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Dorothy A. (Page) Waite, of West Yarmouth. She was the former wife of the late Hugh Kenney, who passed away in 2011. She met her husband, Hugh, while he was stationed at Otis AFB. Married in 1957, they worked together to put him through college, after which he re-entered the Air Force as an officer. Together, they traveled around the country, living in California(twice), Upper New York State, Texas, 3 years in Okinawa, Japan, and then finally back to Durham, New Hampshire in the mid 1970's. She finished earning her BA from the University of New Hampshire, also working as a librarian there. After her divorce in the mid-1980's, she drove around the country looking for something different, and finally, in the late 1980's, settled in Tucson. ("No natural disasters, 350 days of sunshine a year!"). She earned her Masters in Library Science at the University of Arizona, and worked as a librarian at the UA Medical Center for nearly two decades. She enjoyed Tucson immensely, often walking her dogs Beorn, Reggie, and Toto in the desert trails surrounding her home, hiking the Tucson Mountains, Madera Canyon, and many other explorations of the area. She enjoyed music, her books, and her dogs. Judy is survived by three sons, Robert and David, both of Strafford NH, and her youngest, Bryan, also of Tucson, as well as four nieces and three nephews. In addition to her parents and former husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Janet White of Yarmouth Port MA, and Marialyce Eischen of Colorado Springs CO. There will be no visitation available at the funeral home in Tucson, but there will be a private ceremony for family and close friends later in the year once she is returned to New England. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741, or the Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012.