Judy Kershner of Tucson, Arizona entered heaven on Saturday Feb. 25, 2023. She was born on Jan 27, 1936 to John and Helen Angier of Framingham, Mass. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Paul; children, Mark (Karen, spouse), Lynn Dyer (Jim, spouse), Steven (Michelle, spouse), and Matthew (Karen, spouse); grandchildren, Katelyn, Olivia, Kyle, Adeline, Ryan, Alexa, Jenna, Kara, and great-granddaughter, Mikayla Jones. She is also survived by sister, Linda Piccinini and brother, John Angier. Judy was surrounded by family in her beloved home of 64 years when she passed away. Judy is now reunited with her son Paul Jr and grandson Samuel. Her passion in life was being ‘Mom' and ‘Grammy.' Judy and her family spent summers at their cabin in Pinetop, and enjoyed road trips and camping adventures across America. Family dinners were symbolic of Judy's love for her family. Judy attended McGill University in Montreal, Canada and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority before marrying Paul and moving to Arizona. Judy enjoyed playing bridge, tending to her plants, and reading novels. She especially enjoyed knitting and crocheting for her family. Judy's generosity and sense of humor was beyond measure. The Kershner family is forever grateful to the wonderful caregivers who provided Judy with support, comfort, and love the last 5 years years of her life. We love you Mom!