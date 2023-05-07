Judith Ann Ritchie Long, 82, of Tucson, AZ passed away May 1, 2023. Judith was born on January 29, 1941 in New Castle, IN. In 1955 she moved to Tucson with her family. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1959. Later that year she married her first husband, Larry E. Mehl. They had three children - Mitch, Randy and Lori. In 1989 Judith married her second husband, Robert E. Long. They were married for 33 years until his passing in 2022.

Judith earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from the University of Arizona in 1979. She also earned a real estate license shortly thereafter. Judith worked in real estate and medical offices. She was a substitute teacher in the Tucson, Vail and Benson areas for 20 years before retiring in 2019.

Judith was a loving wife, incredible mother, wonderful grandmother, and true friend. She enjoyed reading, shopping, purses and shoes. She loved being with her family, dogs and cheesecake.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Maxine Ritchie, sisters Sharon Trillo and Melinda Conover, and husband Robert E. Long. She is survived by her children, Mitch (Tina), Randy (Kim) and Lori (Steve). Grandchildren Scott Mehl, Kristy (Travis) Wills, Stephan Mehl, Amanda (Jason) Hubert, Samantha Sotomayor, Rebecca Sotomayor, Tyler Smith and Jacey Smith. Great grandchildren George Vaccaro, Raiden Mehl, and Jaelynn Hubert.