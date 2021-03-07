Judith McCarthy

died at home on February 20, 2021, in the Tucson house she had lived in since she was age eight. She was born in Fargo, ND and lived on this beautiful planet for 87 years. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1952. Judy was a member of the Southern Arizona Hiking Club for over 40 years and walked through five countries in Europe with her dear friend Carol Edgar Rutt. She served as secretary to Superior Court Judge Richard Roylston for 30 years and was a member of both First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Foundation for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Brian E. McCarthy and is survived by brother, James W. Gray (Judith C.) and nephew, Wayne A. Gray (Theresa). Judy loved her family and friends, cats, plants, politics, and her caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Tohono Chul Park or the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in her name. Memorial service pending. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.