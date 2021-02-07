 Skip to main content
Judith Scott

SCOTT, Judith "Judy" Lee

passed away at the age of 81 on January 30, 2021. Judy was a strong willed, fiery, box dyed red head with a passion for thrift store shopping and traveling around the world. As one of our family's matriarchs, she was always ready to fight for the left-over Thanksgiving ham and was never afraid to tell you exactly what was on her mind. Above all else, Judy was a loving, caring, and supportive grandmother and friend. Although she will be missed, we all know that she is now in the club dancing up a storm. She is survived by her three children, (Shellene, Robyn, and Richard); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as many cherished lifelong friends and several close family members. Services are not planed at this time. Arrangements by OASIS FUNERAL HOME.

