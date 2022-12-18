Judith Steller

Judith, 86, of Minneapolis, died peacefully at home December 12, 2022. Survived by husband of 63 years, Robert; brother James Bavis (Mary Catherine) of Naples, Fla.; sons Chris of Minneapolis (Margaret Lund) and Tim of Tucson (Patty Machelor); grandchildren Stefan, Gabriel, Livia, Benjamin and Claudia. Judy was born and grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio. Her mother, Berenice, was a secretary; her father, Harry, was clerk of courts and postmaster. At age 12, to correct scoliosis, Judy spent a year in a Cleveland hospital bed, where she listened to ballgames on the radio and received a letter of encouragement from President Truman. Judy and Bob graduated from Oberlin College in 1958, married the next year, and in 1960 moved to Minneapolis. Judy earned a Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota, then started a long career as a psychologist in St. Paul. Among many other things, Judy enjoyed singing in choirs, gardening, studying Russian, and traveling, going as far afield as Arctic Norway, Ecuador and Kazakhstan, as well as England, where Judy's devotion to family led her to distant relations, including much loved cousin-as-daughter Anne Hawkins. Judy and Bob began spending time in Tucson in about 2000, first a couple of weeks at a time, then spending winters and sometimes springs every year until COVID-19 and Judy's Alzheimer's disease got in the way. They enjoyed traveling around southern Arizona, learning to love the desert, developing new gardening skills and spending time with AZ family and friends. Services are pending. Memorials to Unity Church-Unitarian in St. Paul, Alzheimer's Association, or a favorite cause.