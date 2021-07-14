Judith Terlizzi

of Tucson, Arizona died peacefully at her home on July 10, 2021, nearly one month prior to her 81st birthday. Born in Lansing, MI to Jay and Natalcha Fuller, Judy moved to Tucson in 1945 at the age of five and - aside from enjoying her graduate education in Northern California - resided in Tucson for 75-years. Judy always had a drive to learn which fueled her academic ambition. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts then went on to earn a Master of Arts in Botany from the University of California, Berkley, where she also met her husband, the Honorable Raymond Thomas Terlizzi. Judy and Ray were married for nearly 37 years prior to his death in 2001. Following a brief time teaching, Judy transitioned to journalism. Her career culminated as the Woman's Editor of the Tucson Citizen newspaper. There she covered major arts and cultural events such as New York Fashion Week and interviewed leading Hollywood figures such as Debbie Reynolds. On one major holiday, Judy oversaw putting the entire paper to bed when no other editors were available. Ultimately, Judy retired from the newsroom to focus on her growing family with the arrival of her son Raymond Gregory, who was born in 1974. Judy will be sorely missed by her son, her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kobialka Terlizzi; her grandsons, Luke and Noah as well as her extended family and numerous longtime friends. Visitation at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Oro Valley, AZ 85704 on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 5150 North Valley View Road, Tucson, AZ 85718 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NORD (National Organization of Rare Disorders) or the American Cancer Society.