THOMSON, Judith Anne (Rabe)
80, of Oro Valley passed away December 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kimmel; son, Greg (Joann); grandchildren, Victoria and Nick; niece, Kimberly (Stephanie) and many other family and friends. A Visitation will be 3:00p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Vista de la Montaña United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Ln, with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.