Judith Wiegert

WIEGERT, Judith J.

82, passed away on October 14, 2021.

--

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at

--

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church,

--

7570 N. Thornydale Rd.,

--

on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

--

Arrangements by

--

ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

