Judith Wiegert

WIEGERT, Judith J.
82, passed away on October 14, 2021.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church,
7570 N. Thornydale Rd.,
on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements by
ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
