Judy Bower

Bower, Judy

Judy passed on April 9, 2022 with her husband and 3 children by her side. Born on December 30, 1956 in International Falls, Minnesota to Roy Allen and Bertha Lillian Black (nee St. Germain), Judy and her twin sister Jaime were raised in Southern California, graduating from Fountain Valley High School, class of 1975. Judy worked for State Farm Insurance in Costa Mesa, California, Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona spanning 22 years, rising to an Assistant Manager in the Public Affairs Department. After staying home for 6 or 7 years in Prescott and Tucson, Arizona, Judy returned to work as an Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of the Tanque Verde Unified School District in Tucson for 15 years. She retired in July of 2020. Judy was preceded in death by both of her parents.

While working for State Farm Insurance in Costa Mesa, California, she would meet and marry her husband, Tom. She is survived by her husband, Tom; three children, Erin (Charles) Johnson of Cave Creek, Arizona, and 2 sons, Alex and Adam Bower of Tucson, Arizona, 2 grandsons, Blake and Zachary Johnson as well as her twin sister, Jaime of Eagle Point, Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was a great cook, liked to go to movies, had a small garden, and always loved the dogs she had over the years. Her favorite night was Tuesday, which was her Pottery Wheel class. As much as she loved pottery, it took second place to spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons, Blake and Zach.

We will be forever grateful for all the wonderful staff at the Banner Cancer Center. There will be no services. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home.

