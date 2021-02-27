FORD, Judy K.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Judy K. Ford, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 75 at home surrounded by family.

Judy was born August 9, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas. She grew up in Marysville, KS where she attended Marysville High School and was an accomplished Majorette and Drum Major. She graduated high school in 1963 and married her first husband, David Allerheiligen, with whom she had two children. After their divorce, she moved to Tucson, Arizona where she met the love of her life, Jerry Ford, and married in 1977. Their combined family of five children melded nicely and Judy and Jerry enjoyed those years together raising their family.

Judy spent over a decade working as an executive assistant at LearJet Corp, and Hughes Aircraft, where she was a valuable employee. After retiring, she dedicated time to volunteering with Visiting Angels and enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed travel and adventure, playing tennis, MahJong, and golf. She also loved music and enjoyed attending live concerts. More than anything, she adored her family and friends and cherished time with them. She had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was an incredible interior designer with a great sense of style and made her many homes beautiful.