Julia Atkinson

Julia (Judy) Atkinson, formerly of Tucson, passed away in Redmond, Washington on October 6, 2022 just shy of her 90th birthday. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Earl Atkinson. She is survived by her children Steven Atkinson, David Atkinson (Terry), Susan Atkinson (Patty), and John Atkinson; grandchildren Robert Atkinson (Kellie), Michael Atkinson, and Christa Baker (Matt); great-grandchildren Bethany Atkinson and Jamie Baker; extended family Donna Atkinson. Judy loved the Sierras, tennis, reading, knitting, and crossword and sudoku puzzles. She enjoyed time with family and friends, road trips and travel including Antarctica, China, and the Galapagos, and never turned down a piece of See's candy. Judy lived a long and rich life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy or Alzheimer's Association.