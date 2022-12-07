Julia Berryhill, 83, passed away on November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Crockett, California on July 9, 1939. She married Jose Rivas in 1954, and following the birth of their 2 daughters, they moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1957. A son would be born in 1961 in Tucson. Julia loved to camp, fish, read, and travel to California, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma to visit family. Julia volunteered frequently at school, church, and Tucson Little League. Julia began each day with prayers and a cup of coffee. Her unconditional love and care extended beyond her family and friends to many animals, especially dogs. Julia was a diligent and well respected employee of Tucson Unified School District where she worked in the cafeteria and as a cashier. Julia retired from the Motor Vehicle Department after many years where she excelled in customer service. Julia is survived by her children, Maria (Ric) Yudico, Josephine (Martin) Perez, and Richard Rivas. Her family includes 8 grandchildren and 12 great-granchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Berryhill, parents Vicenta Gutierrez Ramirez and Feliciano Gutierrez, stepfather Jose Ramirez, and sister Frances Moreno. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel, South Lawn, 5401 S. Park Ave.