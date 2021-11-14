Julia Brandt

Through the years, her career in nursing was a calling and a responsibility she took to heart, using her knowledge to help family and friends with their health care issues. She frequently attended appointments with them, advocating for their health issues. She was the kind of nurse who would stop at an accident and take charge, assuring the patient had the best care possible until she could hand off care to another professional. Many people were fortunate to have her care and attention during their health challenges, and each of them are forever grateful to her.

Although she was a highly esteemed advanced practice nurse, her true love was her family and raising her sons Eric and Kristopher was the greatest accomplishment of her life. She extended that love, care, time, and attention to her grandchildren and being their 'G-Ma' was her greatest joy in the last 11 years of her life. She did every kind of art and craft imaginable with the children, volunteered at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, and attended athletic practices and games with loud support and love for them.

She loved to travel and spent much time in Omaha, Nebraska with her 'second family' - Becky, Maggie, and Gabrielle - who loved spending time with her. Other travels took her to Hawaii and the California coast with her dear friend Julie.

Julia was a lifelong lover of nature, the arts, education, adventure, animals of all shapes and sizes, the Arizona Wildcats, her 'boys' Eric and Kris, and 'grandbabies' Maddie, Dylan, Jack and London. Always a bright and shining star in our world, her presence will be dearly missed by all those blessed to have had her in their lives.