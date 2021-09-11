Julia Felix

Julia Reyna Felix died peacefully at home and embraced by the love of her family on August 25, 2021. Julia is reunited with her beloved husband, Ernest "Ernie" Felix, Sr., with whom she shared a happy and blessed marriage of over 68 years. Born on June 23, 1927 to Angelita and Gilbert Reyna, Julia's life was one of hard work, love, and devotion to family. After her husband Ernie was permanently disabled in World War II, Julia steadfastly stood by his side and supported him throughout his life. She was a silent strength for her family, working long hours at different financial institutions throughout Tucson. Julia had a strong dedication to learning and loved exercising her brain. After retiring from work, she continued her schooling at the UofA. A voracious reader, Julia always had a stack of novels nearby along with her daily crossword puzzles. But nothing brought her more joy than being with or watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Julia enjoyed a long and blessed life - surrounded by the ones she loved until the end. She was met in Heaven by her loving husband, Ernie Sr.; son, Ernie Jr., and granddaughter, Jennifer. Her memory and legacy will live on through her surviving children, Anne Marie (Jesse), Gilbert (Lily), Robert (Mary) and her ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and one great-great-grandchild. A Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Julia will be laid to rest alongside her husband at 12:00 p.m. at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ followed by a Celebration of Life. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.