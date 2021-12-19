Julia Havins

Born September 21, 1988 and passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2021 in Denver, CO. Julia was born and grew up in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her sister, Leigh Havins and her parents, Janice and Herb Havins.

Julia was an entertainer and comedian from a very young age. She was creative and artistic; hair was her canvas. She took great pleasure in helping others look and feel beautiful. With a big heart, she enjoyed helping others and cared deeply for her friends. Among her favorite things were conspiracy theories, Ancient Aliens, Harry Potter, Justin Beiber and cake of all kinds.