Julia Holtry

Julie was born April 13, 1947 in Tucson Arizona to Robert William Berne and Blossom Chernin Berne Dorff. Her childhood years were mostly spent in Tucson with one year in Cleveland Ohio, her father's hometown. In 1956 the family moved to Southern California. Julie graduated from Venice High School (Prominently featured in the movie Grease) Julie received her undergraduate degree from University of Arizona in Tucson. After college, Julie was working for the airline TWA and was living at Marina Del Rey in Southern California where she met her future husband - Frank Holtry. They married in 1972 and had 42 years together traveling the world. Julie left TWA to work for Hughes Air West. She became Inflight Services Director, the highest executive level position held by a woman in the company. Julie always had a keen business sense and she got her MBA from Pepperdine University. She spent time working at Hewlett Packard and Atari in their early days. Julie and Frank had adventures, friendships and homes all across the country. In the 70's they had beautiful properties in Manhattan Beach, Redwood City and Lake Tahoe Area. They experienced and survived major earthquakes in both Southern California and the Bay Area. In the 80's they spent over a year crisscrossing the country with their travel trailer. They ended up buying property in the Florida Keys (They waited for the new 7 mile bridge to open so they wouldn't have to pull their trailer across the very narrow (and scary) old 7 mile bridge.) In the Keys they had a new home installed on their property. Julie, always seeing business opportunities, thought she could do the job better herself, so, she started her own company Sunhaven Homes of the Keys and went on to install over 200 homes in the Lower and Middle Keys. Julie and Frank had many great adventures out on the water in the keys fishing, diving and lobstering. One year Julie was even the Queen of the Shrimp Boat Parade. They were in the Keys for over 20 years and experienced and survived hurricanes Andrew and Georges (which created a lot of opportunities for rebuilding) along with many other less severe storms. In the 2000's Julie and Frank had homes in Vernal, Utah and Oro Valley, Arizona, where Julie started her own business making and selling jewelry. She also worked at The Golden Goose Thrift Shop which she enjoyed very much, especially because this allowed her to get first crack at all of the incoming merchandise. Everywhere she went Julie made fast friends and was a gracious host for many gatherings and events. Julie will be remembered fondly and missed by many. Julie passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer. Julie's final weeks were spent at the home of her stepson Tom Holtry and his wife Barbara. They provided warm and loving care for Julie and were by her side at the very end. Julie is survived by her older brother and sister-in-law Michael and Jeanene Berne, younger brother and sister-in-law Michael and Shari Dorff, stepsister and brother-in-law Ilona and Jeff Honeyman Bickel, stepbrother and sister-in-law Ron and Carol Herman, stepson and daughter-in-law Tom and Barbara Holtry, stepson Rob Holtry, a step-granddaughter and 3 step-grandsons, 4 step-great-grandchildren with one more scheduled to arrive soon, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on March 10, 2023 in Oro Valley, Arizona. For information regarding date and location of a memorial service in the Florida Keys please email: robholtry@gmail.com