 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julian Dombrowski

Julian Dombrowski

  • Updated

DOMBROWSKI, Julian Maxwell

5/11/1982 - 12/4/2020

Julian was a true Renaissance man - he loved writing, reading, painting, poetry and connecting with other humans. Everyone was his friend, and no one was judged by their outward appearance or trappings. He taught us all what was truly important. He had no pretense, no façade, and no airs. His struggle opened his heart to the human condition, and he allowed us along on his journey. He was very accomplished. He wrote four books, facilitated a monthly poetry reading, had a BA in English, an MA in creative writing and was working on a second BA in Cultural Anthropology.

Our hearts will forever be broken by his loss, but our lives are so much richer for him having been in them.

Julian is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Joseph, and his brothers, Derek (Ivan), Malcolm (Becka) and Isaac and aunts, uncles and cousins.

An unveiling and celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Chaverim section. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News