Julian Dombrowski

Julian was a true Renaissance man - he loved writing, reading, painting, poetry and connecting with other humans. Everyone was his friend, and no one was judged by their outward appearance or trappings. He taught us all what was truly important. He had no pretense, no façade, and no airs. His struggle opened his heart to the human condition, and he allowed us along on his journey. He was very accomplished. He wrote four books, facilitated a monthly poetry reading, had a BA in English, an MA in creative writing and was working on a second BA in Cultural Anthropology.