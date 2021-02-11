Julie Beauchamp

BEAUCHAMP, Julie Marie
age 63, passed peacefully in her rest February 3, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. She was born September 7, 1957 to Carol and Roger Ostrander in Milwaukee, WI. She was the owner of Action Auto and Truck Parts. Julie loved her family and friends and would enjoy traveling with them to beautiful locations.
She is survived by her husband, Dave and her children, Leanna and Mark. Her services will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at American Lutheran Church in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
