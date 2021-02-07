Julieta Quijada

QUIJADA, Julieta Y.
On January 26, 2021 Julieta Yanez Quijada, beloved family matriarch passed away peacefully at the age of 83. She is survived by her five children, Barbara Bejarano, Raymond (Georgina) Quijada, Cecilia (Manny) Arriola, Tony (Lydia) Quijada and Susie (Eddie) Bracamonte as well as 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Dora (Horacio) Castano. Julieta was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Antonia Yanez; sisters, Luz Sanchez, Maria Luisa Gallardo, Antonia Benitez, Ernestina Lopez and brothers, Innocente Yanez, Francisco Yanez, Enrique Yanez, Miguel Yanez and Henry Yanez as well as her husband of 61 years, Ramon C. Quijada and son-in-law, Gary Bejarano. Julieta leaves a legacy of strong faith, love and family unity. Her family was her pride and joy, from her oldest daughter to her youngest great-great-granddaughter. She touched all their lives, she was known as Nana, Nanita, Lil Nana and Nana Mystic. She spent quality time with all the family, made them laugh, teased them, gave advice and was always willing to help them. Everyone can tell a story or two of their beloved Nana. She loved to travel and support them in all their activities and was the most amazing cook. Julieta loved to dance, sing and pray. She had a beautiful voice and sang along whenever she heard mariachis play and danced if she had the opportunity. She was an avid baseball fan, a dedicated fan of her beloved AZ Diamondbacks, attending many games throughout the years. Julieta prayed the rosary every day and celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe every December for over 50 years. She also visited the Basilica in Mexico City several times throughout her lifetime. She loved to visit churches every place she traveled, from small churches in the jungles of Puerto Vallarta to Cathedrals in Manhattan, she wanted to see them all. Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all family and friends to attend. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.